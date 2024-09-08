Telangana govt sends essential relief material for flood-affected Khammam

Hyderabad: State IT minister D Sridhar Babu flagged off essential relief materials for flood victims in Khammam district here at the Secretariat on Sunday, September 8.

Flagged off vans carrying food supplies & relief material for the flood affected in Khammam, organized by HYSEA, along with Agriculture Minister Sri @Tummala_INC garu today. pic.twitter.com/PODOTzGG0Q — Sridhar Babu Duddilla (@OffDSB) September 8, 2024

Speaking to reporters, Babu said that the government is taking all measures to provide relief for victims who have been ravaged by the recent heavy rains in Khammam district.

The initiative was carried with collaboration with Hyderabad Software Enterprises Associations (HYSEA) and other voluntary organisations.

According to HYSEA, a total of 10,000 relief kits, each worth Rs 3,000 were arranged for the flood victims.

State agriculture minister Tunmala Nageswar Rao was also present. The ministers expressed gratitude that organizations were stepping forward to support the victims.