Telangana govt sets up committee to upgrade ITIs

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Sunday, December 31, set up a committee comprising senior officials to transform the Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) into advanced technology centres along with preparing a road map for setting up upskill universities in the state.

The panel was asked to submit its recommendations by January 10.

The special chief secretary (Labour and Employment) and four other IAS officers will be on the committee.

The committee will study the existing models of skill universities run by both government and private players and conduct field visits in order to prepare a roadmap for 10 skill universities in the state.

Tata Technologies Ltd will help the government in this endeavour to upskill students of the state.

A team of Tata Technologies had a meeting with chief minister A Revanth Reddy, chief secretary A Santhi Kumari, special chief secretary of Industries and IT, Jayesh Ranjan, and others on Saturday in this regard and agreed to implement the skill development programme with a funding of Rs 2000 crores.

Revanth asked the Tata team to make the Telangana youth skilled enough to be employable with the help of technology. He also asked for courses with skills in demand in the industry to be designed.

The chief minister welcomed Tata Technologies for coming forward to extend employment-based training to the students in 50 identified government ITIs in the state.

As part of the programme, four skill development centres would be established in the state by providing the necessary equipment and software.

Tata Technologies would also provide training to about one lakh youth to make them employable in different categories of industries.

In this regard, Revanth instructed the government officials to form a committee of officials to enter a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the firm as early as possible.