Telangana govt sets up ‘EAGLE’ to crack down on drugs

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Updated: 26th June 2025 8:39 pm IST
Telangana Cm Revanth Reddy announces formation of 'EAGLE' an elite action group to deal with the drugs menace in the state.

Hyderabad: The Telangana government announced the upgradation and renaming of the Telangana Anti Narcotics Bureau (TGANB), into a specialised Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE), to curb the cannabis cultivation and inter-state transportation of banned narcotics and drugs.

Chief minister A Reventh Reddy made the announcement on Thursday, June 26, marking the ‘International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking’ at Shilpakala Vedika.

On various drug abuse cases reported from schools and colleges, CM Revanth warned that no educational institutions will be spared if found guilty of such practices. He directed district collectors to hold special meetings with the managements and make them aware of their responsibilities.

He also appealed to students to partake in drug prevention efforts and report any incidents by dialling TGNAB’s toll-free number 1908.

The chief minister also announced that in the near future sportspersons will have a separate quota in electoral politics.

Tollywood actors Ram Charan, Vijay Devarakonda, director Dil Raju, and badminton world champion Pullela Gopichand attended the event.

