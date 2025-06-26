Telangana govt sets up ‘EAGLE’ to crack down on drugs

Hyderabad: The Telangana government announced the upgradation and renaming of the Telangana Anti Narcotics Bureau (TGANB), into a specialised Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE), to curb the cannabis cultivation and inter-state transportation of banned narcotics and drugs.

Chief minister A Reventh Reddy made the announcement on Thursday, June 26, marking the ‘International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking’ at Shilpakala Vedika.

EAGLE…

(Elite Action Group For Drug Law Enforcement)

డ్రగ్స్, గంజాయి రహిత

రాష్ట్రం కోసం నేటి నుండి

పని మొదలు పెడుతోంది.



తెలంగాణ భూభాగంలో…

ఒక్క గంజాయి మొక్క మొలిచినా…

డ్రగ్స్ తో రాష్ట్రంలోకి ప్రవేశించినా…

ఇక పై EAGLE నిశితంగా గమనిస్తుంది…

తస్మాత్ జాగ్రత్త.



శిక్షణ పొందిన… pic.twitter.com/veqcwzLJ9G — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) June 26, 2025

On various drug abuse cases reported from schools and colleges, CM Revanth warned that no educational institutions will be spared if found guilty of such practices. He directed district collectors to hold special meetings with the managements and make them aware of their responsibilities.

He also appealed to students to partake in drug prevention efforts and report any incidents by dialling TGNAB’s toll-free number 1908.

The chief minister also announced that in the near future sportspersons will have a separate quota in electoral politics.

Tollywood actors Ram Charan, Vijay Devarakonda, director Dil Raju, and badminton world champion Pullela Gopichand attended the event.