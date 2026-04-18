Telangana govt starts revamping Irrum Manzil Palace on World Heritage Day

Hyderabad: The Quli Qutb Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA), on the occasion of World Heritage Day on Saturday, April 18, organised a clean-up drive and treasure hunt at the historic Irrum Manzil Palace in collaboration with the Roads and Buildings Department and Deccan Archive.

More than 60 volunteers participated in the clean-up drive and treasure hunt.

Addressing the event, Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) emphasised the historical importance of the site built in the late 19th century by Nawab Fakhr al-Mulk.

He said the palace has major potential for conservation and adaptive reuse under the upcoming state government’s Heritage Partner Scheme.

Situated atop a hilltop in Panjagutta, the palace once spread across acres, with landscaped gardens, pathways and several hundred rooms. After Independence, it was repurposed for government use, housing departments such as the State Archives, Public Works Department and, recently, the Irrigation Roads and Buildings Department.

The structure currently lies unused and was even slated for demolition. It was previously largely inaccessible to the public for almost a decade. Now, under the new scheme, the government aims to revamp the palace.

Gouthami P, administrator of QQSUDA, highlighted the importance of collaboration and protecting the city’s heritage for future generations. She announced an annual calendar, with monthly events, for continued awareness and conservation.