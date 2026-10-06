Telangana govt suspends LB Nagar ACP over irregularities

Hyderabad: LB Nagar Assistant Commissioner of Police K Krishnaiah was suspended on Monday, October 5, for alleged irregularities and corruption.

Krishnaiah was undergoing treatment at a hospital a few days ago when his suspension was reportedly being considered.

Also Read Hyderabad: LB Nagar constable found dead at ACP office

He was discharged from the hospital and rejoined duty. He was suspended soon after returning to work.

Constable found dead in ACP’s office

A police constable attached to the LB Nagar police station was found dead at the LB Nagar ACP office on August 12.

The deceased was identified as J Sai Kumar (13128), a 2024-batch constable attached to the ACP office for e-COPS duty.

According to police, the incident occurred around 2:30 am. Sai Kumar was found hanging in the restroom of the ACP office. Police rushed him to Kamineni Hospital, where doctors examined him and declared him brought dead.

Sai Kumar was reportedly staying with his friends in a room at Karmanghat. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death and are trying to ascertain the reason behind the incident.

Meanwhile, family members of the deceased gathered outside the LB Nagar police station and staged a protest, seeking details about the circumstances surrounding his death.

Police said further investigation was underway and that the exact circumstances leading to the constable’s death would be established during the probe.