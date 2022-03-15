Telangana Govt takes IPS officer Abhishek Mohanty into state cadre

Photo of SM Bilal SM Bilal|   Published: 15th March 2022 8:39 pm IST
File Photo: Abhishek Mohanty IPS

Hyderabad: In a reprieve Telangana government took IPS officer Abhishek Mohanty into state cadre. The advocate general today informed the high court that the government issued orders in this regard on Monday. AP Government relieved from its cadre when asked for and later Telangana government denied to take him.

Aggrieved with the attitude of the Telangana Government, Abhishek Mohanty an officer of 2011 batch approached CAT which directed the chief secretary Somesh Kumar and the state government to take him.

The High Court instructed the officials concerned and the CS to take action in this regard. CAT warned of action against the CS for not following its direction.

Later the IPS officer moved the court which directed to take him unit the state cadre.

