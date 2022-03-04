Telangana govt to add 825 new ICU beds in government hospitals

Hyderabad: The government of Telangana has decided to increase emergency Medical Service facilities across Telangana government hospitals. The department of health has decided to add 825 new ICU beds in government hospitals including NIMS Hospital.

Under the National Health Mission 2021-22, the central government has allocated Rs.138.83 crore wherein the state government share will be 40%.

The Ministry of Health has issued directives for adding the new ICU beds. Preparations are on in 9 government medical colleges and hospitals adjoining them including NIMS Hospital for adding ICU beds and other basic facilities.

According to the health officials, the process for seeking tenders for setting up ICU beds across government hospitals has been completed.