Telangana govt to allocate separate budgets for women’s safety

Hyderabad: Amid growing concerns after the recent assault on a female doctor in Kolkata, Telangana’s Women and Child Welfare Minister, Danasari Anasuya, known as Seethakka, announced on Wednesday a series of new measures aimed at enhancing women’s safety across the state.

As part of the government’s efforts, the government plans to allocate a separate budget for each department specifically for women’s safety initiatives.

Seethakka revealed that women safety committees will be established in all departments, with a comprehensive report on necessary safety measures to be submitted to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. The Minister assured that the government will take swift action to deliver justice in cases of attacks on women within Telangana.

During a high-level review meeting, Seethakka discussed the need for special measures to address the increasing sense of insecurity among women.

In light of recent events, She-Teams will increase patrols at hospitals and medical colleges, and additional CCTV cameras will be installed in public places and medical facilities to enhance surveillance.

Seethakka also announced the formation of a core committee, consisting of ministers and senior officials, dedicated to women’s safety. Additionally, educational institutions have been instructed to prioritize the safety of female students and promote the use of the T-Safe App.

The review meeting was attended by key officials, including Women Commission Chairperson Nerella Sharda, Women Cooperative Development Corporation Chairperson Bandru Shobarani, Women and Child Welfare Department Secretary Vakati Karuna, Commissioner Kanti Wesley, Women Safety DG Shikha Goel, and DIG Rema Rajeshwari.