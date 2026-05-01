Telangana govt to build world-class bus terminus at Shamshabad: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has revealed the plans of the state government to construct a world-class bus terminus spread across 150 acres in Shamshabad, and another bus terminus in 100 acres at Gajularamaram.

He also disclosed that the state government was going to procure 1,000 Electric buses to be integrated with the Hyderabad Metro, and that plans to purchase mini buses for TGSRTC was also on the cards.

On the occasion of May Day celebrated on Friday, May 1, the chief minister met the representatives of various Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) unions in Hyderabad.

During the meeting, Revanth Reddy informed the union leaders that the state government was going to take a decision on the Pay Revision commission (PRC) arrears, and urged them to discuss contentious issues like the merger of TGSRTC with the state government, and conducting elections to the unions in a phased and planned manner.

Reminding the union leaders that the accumulated arrears of TGSRTC happened during the previous government, Revanth Reddy said that appointments made under compassionate grounds happened during the present government.

Noting that the RTC spends Rs 2,000 crore annually on diesel alone, he said there was a need to increase revenue while reducing expenses, which will be done by introducing electric buses.

Under the Mahalakshmi scheme, he said the state government has paid Rs 8,000 crore to TGSRTC. He also said that Rs 1,000 crore was released to settle the dues of RTC workers after Congress came to power, despite facing financial constraints.

“Workers must cooperate to strengthen and stabilize the institution. There should be a friendly atmosphere between the workers and the TGSRTC management,” he hoped.

Reports also stated that the chief minister has assured the union leaders that the state government will not withhold the salaries of TGSRTC workers for the three days of their strike, and that cases filed against the workers at various police stations during the strike will be withdrawn.