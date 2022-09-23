Telangana govt to complete recruitment of 2140 doctors in PHCs

Hyderabad: Telangana government in the next few weeks will complete recruitment of 2140 doctors in primary health care facilities and Government specialty teaching hospitals in order to upgrade quality health care and teaching faculty in government hospitals

Addition of 1000 doctors in Primary Health Centres (PHCs) will be completed in the following 10 days and a notification to fill-up 1140 more assistant professors posts will also be released in all the teaching hospitals.

Telangana health minister, T Harish Rao, attended a ‘Hospital Infection, Prevention and Control Training Program’ at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) on Friday. A total of 140 nurses who have completed midwifery courses will also be inducted in government maternity hospitals, he said.

The state government in addition has launched equipment management policy worth 20 crore, modernizing mortuaries with a cost of Rs 30 crore and procuring 56 high-end ultrasound machines.

Harish Rao further said that quality of healthcare also depends on caregivers in addition to the upgradation.