Telangana govt to decide on ‘Operation Kagaar’ based on Congress’ stand: CM

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy said that the state government will announce its official policy on the Centre’s ‘Operation Kagaar’ to wipe out Maoists from Chhattisgarh only after the Congress party takes a decision.

On Monday, April 28, the chief minister held discussions with Congress leader K Jana Reddy and K Keshava Rao, in view of the representatives of the peace committee representing him on Sunday, to put pressure on the Centre to stop ‘Operation Kagaar.’

Later, while briefing the media, he commented on BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao’s speech in the Elkaturthy public meeting, stating it lacked clarity and was filled with frustration. “The people of Telangana will not believe everything that KCR says. In fact, he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi change their words as per their political needs,” he said.

On certain Congress leaders openly demanding ministerial positions, CM Revanth said, “Some of them are only confined to Hyderabad, despite being repeatedly asked to visit their respective constituencies and bring people closer to various schemes offered by the government. Only patience would yield them prospects,” he said.

He also dismissed rumours about a difference of opinion between him and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. “I do not want to comment on it any further,” he said

Regarding the continuation of senior bureaucrat K Ramakrishna Rao, who served as the finance secretary in the BRS government and then continued in the same role under the Congress government before being appointed chief secretary, CM Revanth stated that there was no distinction between ‘our officials’ and ‘their officials.’