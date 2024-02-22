Telangana govt to discuss free electricity, Rythu Bandhu in meet today

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy will hold a crucial meeting on Thursday, February 22, concerning the free 200 units of electricity supply (Gruha Jyothi Scheme) in Telangana. CM Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, February 21, announced that LPG cylinders would be sold at Rs 500, within a week.

The government of Telangana under the aegis of CM Revanth Reddy will implement a safety mechanism to ensure that the 6 Guarantees promised by the Congress party will not be misused in any way. The focus is more on the Rythu Bandhu and free power of upto 200 units along with other… pic.twitter.com/mF9W6Y3fAk — Satish Manne (@SatishManneINC) February 22, 2024

Both are two of the six guarantees promised by the party during its election campaign last year.

In the meeting, measures to prevent the misuse and overuse of the free electricity scheme, Rythu Bandhu and other schemes will also be discussed.

Also Read Rs 500 LPG cylinder scheme to commence within a week: Telangana CM

Free power proposals

The Telangana government might adopt the Karnataka model where the amount of electricity used in an average month of last year would be used as a basis for determining how much electricity would be exempted from being billed, the Deccan Chronicle (DC) said.

According to a senior energy official, the department has suggested the state government exempt more than 10%-20% of electricity usage than what was being consumed and charged last year.

For example, if a consumer consumed 100 units of electricity last year, they should be supplied with 125 units of free electricity. The consumer will be charged after the consumption of 125 units of electricity.

There is also a proposal where the consumer would be charged once 200 units of electricity is over.

Rythu Bandhu misuse

The state government will recheck the Rythu Bandhu beneficiaries and verify who is eligible for the scheme.

According to officials, some beneficiaries have used the land for building houses or public projects instead of farming, which was the actual purpose. Those in dire need and still awaiting allocation.

The government will double-check the beneficiaries and make sure only the right people avail the benefits of the scheme.