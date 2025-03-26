Telangana govt to establish engineering college in Husnabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has decided to establish a new engineering college in Husnabad, located in the Siddipet district, under the Satavahana University.

The secretary of the education department, Yogita Rani, issued GO 18 regarding this decision.

Currently, there are engineering colleges in Jagityal, Manthani, and Sircilla within the unified Karimnagar district, but the new college will be set up in Husnabad, which is now part of Siddipet district, according to the latest administrative divisions.

Additionally, the government has also granted approval for a law college within the Satavahana University campus in Karimnagar, as per GO 19.

Admissions for both institutions are set to begin in the upcoming academic year (2025-26).

In a public meeting held last December in Pedapalli, minister Ponnam Prabhakar urged chief minister A Revanth Reddy to consider establishing more colleges.

Following this, the government instructed the State Council of Higher Education to study and report on setting up an engineering college within the Satavahana University jurisdiction.

The three-member committee comprising Acharya Vijayakumar Reddy (JNTUH Rector), Acharya Krishnayya (OU), and Srinath (JD of the State Technical Education Department) submitted their report, leading to the recent approval of both engineering and law colleges.

During this announcement, minister Ponnam expressed gratitude to the chief minister.

The state government has allocated Rs 44.12 crores for the engineering college and Rs 22.96 crores for the law college, along with administrative permissions.

The engineering college will offer branches in Computer Science Engineering (CSE), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Information Technology (IT), and Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), each with 60 seats available, a 10 percent EWS quota will add another 24 seats, bringing the total to 264 seats.

For the law college, two sections of a three-year LLB program have been approved, each with 60 seats based on degree qualifications.

Additionally, a one-section two-year LLM program focusing on Intellectual Property will be available with 20 seats, also including a 10 percent EWS quota.