Telangana govt to fill 80 thousand job vacancies in six months: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is all set to fill up to 80 thousand job vacancies in the next six months. The announcement was made by the State Finance Minister T Harish Rao during his speech at Athmeeya Sammelanam, organized at Narayanaraopet in Siddipet Constituency. The minister advised the youth of the state to not fall into the trap of opposition and focus on their career.

Harish Rao also addressed the issue of the recent TSPSC question paper leak. He said that it was the government who identified the leak and filed cases against the culprits. The opposition only came to know about it after the media coverage. The minister also took a dig at the BJP-led central government, questioning why it is not taking any steps to fill the 16 lakh job vacancies in various departments across the country.

In a positive development, last month, the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) released the exam dates for Group II and IV job vacancies. The commission has decided to conduct the examination for the Group II posts on August 29 and 30 and for the Group IV posts on July 1.

The examination will help fill thousands of job vacancies in various government departments in the state.

This announcement by the Telangana government is a ray of hope for job seekers in the state.

Also Read TSPSC group 3 exams: Over 5 lakh to compete for 1375 vacancies

Job aspirants gear up for groups exams in Telangana

The job aspirants have started their preparation for the groups exams in Telangana. They are leaving no stone unturned to utilize the opportunity to secure a government job in Telangana.

As it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, in recent days, many of them are seen in libraries, coaching centers, and group studies to crack the groups exams in Telangana.

While many organizations are coming forward to provide coaching free of cost to deserving candidates, private institutes are charging hefty fees.

Though the examinations for group II and IV posts are scheduled to be held in the month of July and August, it remains to be seen whether the final results for the job vacancies will be released before the upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana.