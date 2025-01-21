Telangana govt to fill over 300 vacancies in Kodangal medical college

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has issued a notification to fill 363 vacancies at the medical colleges in Kodangal, Vikarabad district.

Out of the 363 posts that have been created, a total of 117 posts have been allotted to the new Government medical college, 199 posts to the Government general hospital, 31 posts for nursing, and 16 posts for physiotherapy colleges.

Also Read No Pharma City in Kodangal: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy clarifies

The state government has clarified that teaching and technical staff including the posts of principal, professors, assistant, and associate professors at the Kodangal Government Medical College will be given salaries according to the University Grants Commission (UGC) scale.

The rest of the posts at General Hospital, nursing, and physiotherapy colleges will be filled on the basis of state pay scales.