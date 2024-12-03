Telangana govt to form cabinet sub-committee for Hyderabad development

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy has established a cabinet sub-committee, chaired by deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka, to convene an all-party meeting focused on the development of Hyderabad. He has called upon the BRS and BJP to submit their policy documents outlining proposals to elevate Hyderabad into a world-class city.

During the “Praja Palana Vajrotsavalu” event held at NTR Marg on Tuesday, December 3, the chief minister virtually laid the foundation stones for various developmental projects in the city, amounting to Rs 3,666.50 crore, and inaugurated works worth over Rs 3,446 crore.

In his address, Revanth Reddy urged BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) to leverage his political experience to draft a comprehensive policy document. He also requested Union coal and mines minister G Kishan Reddy to present his plans for securing funds from the central government for river rejuvenation and other infrastructural projects in Hyderabad.

Revanth stated, “Apart from the funds required for creating the Future City, we need Rs 1.5 lakh crore in the next four years for various works including the Musi rejuvenation project so that Hyderabad can be developed as a wonderful city.” He emphasised Kishan Reddy’s responsibility to bring necessary funding from the Centre, given his extensive political background.

The chief minister expressed his willingness to allocate significant land for the rehabilitation of residents along the Musi River and urged Kishan Reddy to secure Rs 10,000 crore through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Rs 25,000 crore for the Musi Riverfront Development Project, and additional funds for water supply projects.

“If Kishan Reddy can bring these funds, I will invite Kishan Reddy and Modi to a public meeting at the Parade Grounds and felicitate them both in front of 10 lakh people,” Revanth Reddy assured.

Furthermore, he requested Rs 35,000 crore for expanding the Hyderabad Metro Rail and similar amounts for constructing regional ring roads and radial roads connecting to the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

Revanth challenged Kishan Reddy’s contributions as a Union minister over the past six years, questioning what tangible benefits have been delivered to Hyderabad compared to developments in other cities like Sabarmati in Gujarat.

“I don’t know whether you will sleep on the banks of Musi or die by jumping into the Musi River. You’ve been serving as the union minister for the past six years. What gift have you given to the city, when PM Modi has already completed Sabarmati rejuvenation, taken away the bullet train, and gift city to Gujarat,” he asked Kishan Reddy.

He also highlighted available land for constructing a “Future City,” aiming to create a modern urban hub that meets future demands. Addressing claims from BRS leaders regarding a downturn in Hyderabad’s real estate market since Congress took power, he noted a 29 percent growth in real estate from April 2023 to November 2023 compared to the previous year.

Revanth concluded by stressing the need for strategic planning in developing Hyderabad into a world-class city while learning from urban challenges faced by other major cities across India. The foundation stones laid during this event include various infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing connectivity and urban development around KBR Park.

“Delhi has become uninhabitable, and the people living there are being asked to migrate to other places. Mumbai and Chennai are getting submerged under flood waters during rains. The people of Bengaluru are suffering due to traffic congestion. Kolkata has terrible garbage issues,” he stressed.

The proposals for the works for which foundation stones were laid by Kishan Reddy included the construction of grade separators and underpasses at six junctions around KBR Park, the construction of multi-level flyovers, road-widening works, road over bridges, and road under bridges among others.

