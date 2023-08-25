Telangana govt to introduce Rs 25K financial aid scheme for street vendors

Hyderabad: Considering the recurrent concerns raised by the AIMIM leaders for the welfare of street vendors, Telangana home minister, Mahmood Ali said that the state government will be rolling out another financial aid scheme soon.

The response came after AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, in the Telangana Legislative Assembly called the attention of the government towards the plight of street vendors who pull small shops and carts, selling goods on footpaths and road corners, to make a living.

Also Read Telangana government sanctions 2,676 sheds to street vendors under Pattana Pragati

He requested the state government for the upliftment of the street vendor community by granting a share of Rs 20 to 25 crores to aid them financially.

Keeping in mind the concern raised for the same earlier, Mahmood Ali said that a scheme will be soon implemented to support these vendors.

“We will be making a separate scheme for them just like the Rs 1 lakh minority aid scheme,” said the HM.

“Under the scheme, street vendors will be given Rs 25000 each as financial assistance,” said Mahmood Ali.

In March 2023, the state government identified 618 vending zones and sanctioned 2,676 sheds to street vendors under the Pattana Pragati welfare scheme.

Out of a total interest subsidy of Rs 66.56 crores being provided across the country the vendors across the state received about Rs 9.26 crores and out of the total Rs 23 crore cash incentives being given across the country, Telangana street vendors received Rs 4.56 crores.