Telangana govt to introduce Ward Administration system in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana government will introduce a ward administration system to facilitate people to approach their ward offices instead of the circle or zonal offices to get their work done, lodge complaints or give suggestions to the government.

Discussing the plan, the Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao in a review meeting on Wednesday said that the decentralised system would take administration closer to people.

The government plans to set up ward offices in all 150 wards of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and assign about 10 officers to each of these offices.

An official of the assistant municipal commissioner rank will be in charge of the ward governance system and officials from wings for sanitation, power supply, roads maintenance, entomology, veterinary services, town planning and water will work with the official.

“They will also receive complaints from people and resolve them,” said a press note.

Stressing that the new system will aid the government in learning about and quickly resolving people’s problems, KTR said the latest step would further the chief minister’s vision of decentralised governance.

The minister directed officials to set up the new system by the end of May and prepare teams to be assigned to ward offices and train them in the system’s objectives and functions to make them uniform and citizen-friendly.

KTR further sought the use of technology and social media to ensure better communication between all these ward offices.