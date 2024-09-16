Telangana govt to issue ration, health cards to eligible BPL families from Oct

Hyderabad: State civil supplies minister Uttam Kumar Reddy announced on Monday, September 16, that ration cards and health cards will soon be provided to eligible families living below the poverty line (BPL) in Telangana. Applications for these cards will be accepted starting in October.

The announcement came during the 4th meeting of the ministerial sub-committee on the issuance of ration and health cards at Erramanzil Jalasoudha.

Reddy confirmed that the Congress-led government is committed to providing essential goods through ration cards and ensuring healthcare support via health cards for eligible families. He outlined that the process for issuing new cards, including discussions on current regulations and procedures, will be finalized by the end of this month.

Currently, there are 89.96 lakh ration cards in use, benefiting approximately 2.81 crore people across the state. The minister assured that every eligible family will receive ration and health cards, as promised by the Congress party.

State revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy added that eligibility for white ration cards will be determined by next month.

He emphasized that the distribution process will be transparent, and smart cards will be introduced for both ration and health services.