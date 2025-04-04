Telangana govt to plan policy framework to transform education system

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy directed the Education Commission to prepare a detailed and actionable framework that aligns with on-ground realities while aspiring for global standards.

During a meeting held at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) on Friday, April 4, the chief minister emphasized the importance of giving equal priority to life skills and academic knowledge, aligning with the government’s broader vision of building a student-centric education model.

Revanth Reddy noted that the government has already initiated multiple steps aimed at strengthening foundational education. These include large-scale teacher recruitment, reactivation of Amma Adarsha Committees, timely distribution of textbooks and uniforms, and the establishment of Young India Integrated Residential Schools.

In addition, the state plans to construct Young India Skill Universities to bridge the gap between academic learning and employability.

A key area of focus discussed during the meeting was early education, with particular emphasis on the reforms needed at the Anganwadi and primary school levels. The government is reportedly consulting with educators, social groups, and experts from various fields to shape policies that are inclusive and effective in the long term.

During the meeting, Education commission chairman M Murali presented insights from various Indian states and international education systems, based on the field visits. These comparative studies are expected to inform Telangana’s new policy roadmap.

The general secretary of the Foundation for Democratic Reforms, Dr Jayaprakash Narayan, offered an analytical perspective on how past educational reforms have gradually diminished creativity and problem-solving skills among students. He proposed a range of structural changes, including revisions in examination systems, school inspections, and curriculum design to better nurture life skills.