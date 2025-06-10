Telangana govt to provide Rs 1 cr insurance to electricity employees

Hyderabad: Deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu on Tuesday, June 10, unveiled a Rs 1 crore accident insurance to the 51,868 electricity employees while speaking at an event at the Praja Bhavan. He went on to add that the scheme applies to all employees in the electricity department, from the lowest cadre to the chairman and managing director.

Emphasising the hard work of the electricity staff, the deputy CM said that the insurance scheme was conceived to ensure the safety and security of their families. He also credited the electricity department as a key driver of the state’s GDP growth.

“From linemen to CMDs, all employees have families. Regardless of position, when it comes to family, everyone shares the same bond and responsibility. If the head of a household meets with an unforeseen accident, the family faces chaos and disruption. To prevent such situations, we have launched this accident insurance scheme,” he said.

The scheme not only covers accident insurance but also provides access to financial assistance, such as marriage and education loans.

Employees who suffer permanent disability would be eligible for compensation of up to Rs 80 lakh, while in case of natural death, insurance coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh will be provided, with a combined coverage of up to Rs 20 lakh extended to the employee and four family members.

The deputy CM added that employees can avail these services even with zero balance in their account, and added that there will be no charges for ATM cards or chequebooks.

The minister mentioned that in 2025, peak electricity demand reached 17,162 MW, about 2,000 MW more than in 2023. He said, despite the increased demand, uninterrupted supply was maintained thanks to the hard work of the power department staff, for which he extended his congratulations.

The minister went on to say that for a decade, Telangana lacked a dedicated electricity policy, which caused the state to fall behind compared to others, however to address the gap the government introduced the 2025 New Green Energy Policy with the aim to not only to utilize in-state resources but also to harness green energy across the country. The goal is to generate 20,000 MW of green energy by 2030.