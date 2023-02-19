Telangana govt to raise 13000 crores by selling lands

Hyderabad, February 18 (Siasat News): In order to manage funds for various welfare schemes and projects in the state, the government has decided to raise Rs 13,000 crore by selling government land and regularising the encroachments. Unused government land in greater Hyderabad limits is being sold by the government through auction.

The Government organized auction for the sale of Rajiv Swagruha flats in Pocharam and Bandlaguda area. In the financial year 2022-23, the sale of land fetched Rs 6,900 crore as against the target of Rs 10,000 crore.

Chief Secretary Shanta Kumari has focused on increasing non-tax revenue through the sale of land. The cabinet sub-committee had recently held a meeting with District Collectors and officials of revenue, finance, stamp and registration and other departments to increase non-tax revenue. Apart from GST collection, income can be increased through property registration and other means. Till January this year, the government has received around Rs 92,000 crore.

According to official sources, the District Collectors have identified unused government lands so that they can be sold. The government is taking steps to regulate encroachments on government land from market value under G-59. Around 14,000 applications in this regard are pending with the government. Telangana goes to polls later this year, so would need funds to spend on RythuBandhu, RythuBeema and other schemes.