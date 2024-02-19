Telangana govt to release notifications for 13,000 jobs in a week

Hyderabad: The Telangana government will announce job notifications for over 13,000 positions, including 563 Group I posts and over 12,400 teacher roles in government schools through the District Selection Committee (DSC) exams in the next seven days.

The government is likely to release the notifications before the poll code for the 2024 Lok Sabha election is enforced.

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy recently spoke of the Congress-led government’s efforts in recruiting for 25,000 jobs within 70 days of its formation. In the last few days, appointment letters have been distributed to new teachers, police constables, nursing officers, and Singareni employees at LB Stadium.

The CM recently announced a ‘Mega DSC’ drive for teacher recruitment with plans to consolidate Gurukulam schools into single campuses across each Assembly constituency, starting with a pilot in Kodangal.