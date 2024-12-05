Telangana govt to replace 3000 RTC diesel buses with EVs in 2 yrs

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy announced a complete revamp of RTC buses, cabs and autorickshaws running on diesel within the limits of the outer-ring road (ORR), to transition into operating electric vehicles instead, so that air pollution in the city could be brought under control.

Addressing the “Praja Palana Vijayotsava Sabha” held by the Telangana Transport Department at Shilparamam on Thursday, December 5, the chief minister announced that the state government will replace all 3,000 TGSRTC diesel-run buses operating within the ORR with electric buses in the next two years.

All diesel-run buses will be moved out of the ORR limits and the transition will be made with the help of the Central government.

He also directed the transport minister and commissioner to shift all the autos running on diesel inside the ORR’s limits in a similar way. Schemes will be provided to auto drivers to purchase electric autos to ensure they do not face any loss due to the transition. He said the same would apply to cabs operating within the ORR, in the near future.

“We are bringing policies to make Hyderabad pollution-free, and the transport authorities will have to play a crucial role in preventing and controlling pollution. The officials should strictly enforce the laws, prohibit the vehicles causing pollution and send those vehicles operating for more than 15 years for scrapping,” said Revanth Reddy.