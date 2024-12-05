Telangana: Konda Surekha threatens BRS leaders of legal action over Congress criticism

Hyderabad: Telangana forest minister Konda Surekha has sparked controversy with her recent comments, warning Opposition members against criticising Congress ministers and threatening legal action against dissenters.

During her remarks, she specifically targeted Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy, stating, “He has lost his mind. There is a mad fellow in Huzurabad. The Huzurabad MLA keeps disrupting the Assembly proceedings by clapping and shouting in the house.”

In addition to her comments about Reddy, Surekha criticised BJP MLA Paidi Rakesh Reddy for allegedly abusing the state’s roads and buildings minister, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.

She defended the practice of Congress ministers directing Collectors to allow Congress leaders to participate in official events, arguing, “Ministers would ask Congress candidates who lost in the elections to work hard and win people’s confidence. But it was not wise to make it a serious issue.”

Surekha also launched a personal attack on BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR), claiming that he has been using “objectionable language” against Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy and misleading the public about state finances. She alleged that KTR was “misusing social media to influence the youth and turn them against the Congress government.”

This is not the first time Surekha has found herself in hot water; she previously faced backlash for linking KTR to the divorce of Tollywood actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya. Following significant criticism from the film industry, she later retracted her statements regarding the actors but maintained her allegations against KTR.