Telangana: Konda Surekha threatens BRS leaders of legal action over Congress criticism

Surekha also launched a personal attack on BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR), claiming that he has been using "objectionable language" against Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 5th December 2024 4:43 pm IST
Endowments minister Konda Surekha states that the vimana gopuram of Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple to be the highest in the country, which will be ready by the coming Brahmotsavams.

Hyderabad: Telangana forest minister Konda Surekha has sparked controversy with her recent comments, warning Opposition members against criticising Congress ministers and threatening legal action against dissenters.

During her remarks, she specifically targeted Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy, stating, “He has lost his mind. There is a mad fellow in Huzurabad. The Huzurabad MLA keeps disrupting the Assembly proceedings by clapping and shouting in the house.”

In addition to her comments about Reddy, Surekha criticised BJP MLA Paidi Rakesh Reddy for allegedly abusing the state’s roads and buildings minister, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Nampally court summons Konda Surekha in defamation case

She defended the practice of Congress ministers directing Collectors to allow Congress leaders to participate in official events, arguing, “Ministers would ask Congress candidates who lost in the elections to work hard and win people’s confidence. But it was not wise to make it a serious issue.”

Surekha also launched a personal attack on BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR), claiming that he has been using “objectionable language” against Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy and misleading the public about state finances. She alleged that KTR was “misusing social media to influence the youth and turn them against the Congress government.”

This is not the first time Surekha has found herself in hot water; she previously faced backlash for linking KTR to the divorce of Tollywood actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya. Following significant criticism from the film industry, she later retracted her statements regarding the actors but maintained her allegations against KTR.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 5th December 2024 4:43 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button