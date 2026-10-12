Telangana govt to review price of RTC-Metro common pass

Hyderabad: The Telangana government plans to reconsider the prices of the common pass introduced for the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) buses and Metro Rail services, a move that comes after officials received complaints from passengers about the high cost.

The decision to review was announced by the Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Monday, October 12. He said the government would examine public feedback and the actual costs involved before deciding on revised prices.

RTC-Metro common pass cost

At present, a daily RTC-Metro common pass costs Rs 400. Of this amount, Rs 300 goes to Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) and Rs 100 to TGSRTC.

The monthly pass is priced at Rs 8,500. Out of this, Rs 7,000 goes to HMRL and Rs 1,500 to the state RTC.

Review soon: Transport Minister

Prabhakar said that a meeting with senior officials will be held soon to discuss the prices. The aim of the meeting will be to find how the common pass can be made more affordable.

The minister said the government’s aim is to encourage wider use of buses and Metro by improving access to public transport. He added that the common pass system should help passengers save money while making daily travel more convenient.