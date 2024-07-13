Telangana govt to set up Prahari clubs to curb drug abuse in schools

Hyderabad: The education department of Telangana has come up with an innovative idea to curb drug abuse and create a safe environment in schools by establishing the Prahari clubs.

Aiming at weaning the children away from drug abuse, the state government has issued an order to constitute Prahari clubs in all government and private schools.

The department issued an order on Friday, July 12, stating that the Prahari clubs will be headed by the headmaster or principal of the institution and a senior child-friendly teacher will be entitled as vice-president.

Additionally, the clubs will consist of two students from classes VI to X, one representative of the parent-teacher association and one police personnel from the local police station.

The club primarily aims to sensitise members of the club to be vigilant about children consuming drugs or substances and any suspicious activities taking place in or around the school premises.

The order said that the Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda Police Commissionerate areas would be prioritised and the clubs would work in collaboration with the police department and NSS volunteers.