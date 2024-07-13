Group-I exam in 1:100 ratio will lead us back to square one: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Strongly asserting the State government’s stand of conducting the Group-I exams in 1:50 ratio as per the notification issued for the exam in 2022, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that the demand being made by certain quarters to conduct the exam as per 1:100 ratio would only lead us back to square one.

While delivering his talk at an interaction programme with students on “Quality Engineering Education in Telangana,” organised at JNTU, Hyderabad campus on Saturday, he said that the State government has successfully completed Group-I prelims and has declared results, and has clearly stated in the notification that recruitment will be done on 1:50 ratio, as per the policy adopted by the previous government in 2022.

“Neither I, nor Sridhar Babu have even 1% problem in conducting the Group-I exam in 1:100 ratio. But the court will question how we could fundamentally go wrong by deviating from the notification issued in 2022. The court will simply strike-down the exam,” he explained.

“We started Group-I exams in 2011, but even after 12-13 years governments have been unable to finish it. A youngster who was 21 years old then, had turned 34 now,” he pointed-out.

He clearly stated that there was no chance of deferring the district service commission (DSC) exam for a month, as the notification for the exam was issued two years ago, and that there was neither any change in the syllabus, nor any changes in the way the exam was being conducted.

He said that those who were politically unemployed were making a hue and cry about DSC, though none of those who have been protesting were going to attend any of these competitive exams.

“Campuses shouldn’t become political rehabilitation centers for the politically unemployed,” he remarked, assuring that the State government was committed to filling all vacancies by December 9, for which job calendar was being brought.

He said that the State government didn’t have any intention to do wrong, or to encourage erroneous policies, but was working to rectify the mistakes made in the past.