Telangana govt to set up separate panels on agriculture, education

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday, June 10, said the state government will set up separate commissions to handle education and farmers’ issues.

“Our government has specially identified two areas. One is education and the other is farming. We have decided to appoint a mechanism to continuously work towards addressing your problems through an education commission,” the chief minister said, adding education and agriculture commission will be taken into priority.

“The proposed commission would address the grievances of farmers regarding fake seeds, fertilizers and others and make recommendations for their welfare,” he said.

Stating that a major population of civil service comes from government schools, the CM announced a mega teachers’ recruitment drive under the district selection committee soon.

The Congress government ensure healthy meals and snacks is provided regularly in government schools. “The administration would also examine the suggestion to provide breakfast, lunch and evening snacks to students as parents who go out for work find it difficult to provide food to their children,” he said.