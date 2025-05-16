Telangana govt to upgrade Anganwadis to match playschools: Min Seethakka

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for Women and Child Welfare, Seethakka, has announced that Anganwadi centres across the state will be upgraded to match the standards of private playschools.

The minister emphasised the need to expand the ‘Amma Maata – Anganwadi Baata’ initiative to ensure that children aged 3 to 6 are enrolled in pre-primary education at Anganwadi centres.

During a review meeting with district officials held at the Secretariat on Thursday, May 15, minister Seethakka, along with department secretary Anita Ramachandran and Commissioner Kanthi Wesley, directed that all Anganwadi centres should be fully equipped and ready by the start of the new academic year.

The minister instructed officials to provide all necessary infrastructure at Anganwadi centres. “If any centre lacks basic facilities, arrangements should be made to shift them to nearby government buildings,” she said.

She also ordered the commencement of construction work for 85 new Anganwadi centres across the state.

In recognition of the increased honorarium for mini Anganwadi centres, Varalakshmi, state president of the Mini Anganwadi Teachers’ Association, expressed gratitude to the minister, a press release informed.