Telangana govt to urge Centre to include 40 castes in OBC list

Hyderabad: The Telangana Backward Classes Commission has decided to urge the Centre to take swift action regarding the inclusion of 40 castes in the central Other Backward Classes (OBC) list.

The chairman and the members of the commission held a meeting at the BC Commission’s office at Khairtabad to review the arrangements for the public hearing, regarding the omitted 26 castes from the central OBC list, scheduled to be held on June 9, 10, and 11.

As the commission needs to submit a report to the Supreme Court on this, it has been decided to request the state government to provide information from the caste survey, the details of population, socio-economic and educational backwardness of these omitted castes.

Among the various issues discussed in the meeting was the collection of state government employees’ data. As part of this, the commission decided to hold a review meeting with the secretaries of various departments that failed to submit the information within the deadline.



The commission also reviewed the report submitted by the Nizamabad collector regarding the social boycott of BCs in Talla Rampur village of Nizamabad district, and appreciated the district administration’s efforts in handling the matter.

The meeting was attended by the commission’s chairman, G Niranjan, members Rapolu Jayaprakash, Thirumalgiri Surender, Rangu Bala Lakshmi, member secretary Bala Maya Devi, deputy director Srinivasa Rao, special officer Satish Kumar, and research associate Lakshminarayana.