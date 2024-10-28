Telangana govt transfers 13 IAS officers

Hyderabad: In yet another major reshuffle, the Telangana government on Monday, October 28, issued orders to transfer 13 IAS officers giving them new and additional postings.

The significance of the transfers comes at a time when the state government has been aggressively going ahead with the Musi Riverfront Development Project and trying to balance the governance concerning the implementation of various government welfare schemes.

The prominent among those are TK Sreedevi, who has been posted as the new Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration and K Shashanka who has been posted as the Commissioner of the state’s flagship projects.

Aisha Masrat Khanam has been posted as the joint secretary of the Department of Health, Medical and Family Welfare, duly relieving the previous in charge T Vinay Krishna Reddy.

K Chandra Sekhar Reddy, managing director of Hyderabad Agricultural Cooperative Association (HACA), has been given full additional charge of Telangana State Dairy Development Cooperative Federation Limited, duly relieving Chittem Lakshmi from that role.

Hanumant K Zendage has been placed in full additional charge as the Director of Endowments relieving M Hanumantha Rao who was holding an additional charge.

Hanumantha Rao, who was the special commissioner and ex-officio special secretary of general administration (Information and Public Relations department) has been posted as the collector of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.

Manda Makarandu, commissioner of Nizamabad Municipal Corporation has been posted as the project director of the CMRO project in the office of the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA).

Narayana Reddy who was working as the collector and district magistrate of Nalgonda has been transferred to Rangareddy with the same post.

Ila Tripathi, who was working as the director of tourism has been transferred as the collector and strict magistrate of Nalgonda district.

Nikhil Chakravarthi who is currently serving as the executive director of TGIICis placed as FAC for the post of additional commissioner CT.

S Dilip Kumar has been transferred as commissioner of municipal corporation, Nizamabad.