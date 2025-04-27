Telangana govt transfers 21 IAS officers; GHMC gets new commissioner

Hyderabad: The Telangana government issued orders on Sunday, April 27, transferring 21 IAS officers to various posts.

According to the order, Ilambarithi K has been transferred to the secretary to the Government, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), while RV Karnan has been transferred to commissioner, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The following transfers and postings are notified:

Dr Shashank Goel have been transferred to the vice chairman, Centre for Good Governance. Also placed in the FAC of director general, EPTRI. Jayesh Ranjan was transferred to the special chief secretary to the Government and CEO, Industry and Investment Cell in CMO and SPEED. Also placed in the FAC of the special chief secretary to Government, YAT&C Department and the director, Archaeology.

Sanjay Kumar has been transferred to the special chief secretary to the Government, Industries & Commerce Department and ITE&C and Sports Department.

M Dana Kishore has been transferred to principal Secretary to the Government, LET&F Department. He has also been placed in the FAC of multiple posts, including Commissioner, Labour and Director, Employment & Training.

Smita Sabharwal has been transferred to Member Secretary, TG Finance Commission.

TK Sreedevi has been transferred to the secretary to Government, Municipal Administration Department (outside HMDA). K Shashanka has been transferred to commissioner, Future City Development Authority (FCDA).

S Harish has been transferred to CMD, GENCO. He has also been placed in FAC of multiple posts, including Joint Secretary to Government (DM), Revenue Department. K Nikhila has been placed in FAC of Secretary & CEO, Telangana Human Rights Commission.

S Sangeetha Satyanarayana has been transferred to Director, Health and Family Welfare. She has also been placed in FAC of CEO, Arogyasri Health Care Trust. S Venkata Rao has been transferred to Director, Endowments. He has also been placed in FAC of Executive Officer, Yadagirigutta Temple.

P Katyayani Devi has been transferred to Additional CEO, SERP. EV Narsimha Reddy has been transferred to Additional CEO, Industry & Investment Cell & SPEED. He has also been placed in FAC of Managing Director, Musi River Development Corporation Ltd (MRDCL).

Bhorkhade Hemant Sahadeorao has been transferred to zonal commissioner, GHMC.

G Phaneendra Reddy has been transferred to Managing Director, Telangana Medical Services Infrastructure Development Corporation (TGMSIDC). P Kadhiravan has been transferred to Joint Commissioner, PR & RD.

K Vidya Sagar has been transferred to additional collector (Local Bodies), Hyderabad. He has also been placed in FAC of Chief Rationing Officer. R Upender Reddy has been transferred to Secretary, HMDA.