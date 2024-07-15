Telangana govt violating protocol against BRS MLAs: KTR to Speaker

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and ex-IT minister KT Rama Rao on Monday wrote to the Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad claiming that the Congress government is violating protocols during public events concerning BRS MLAs.

Stating that there is a “systematic undermining of the rights of BRS MLAs since the Congress government took power”, KTR in his letter to the Speaker called the alleged violations a “troubling culture”. He said that rights of opposition BRS MLAs are being “deliberately trampled”, and that in instances where there are no ruling party MLAs, the Congress government is “blatantly” violating rights of opposition members.

Rama Rao contrasted this with the almost decade-long tenure of the BRS party, during which he claimed such undemocratic practices were never engaged in, and the MLAs elected by the people were always respected. However, he noted that since the Congress party took office, BRS MLAs have been deliberately targeted, with repeated violations of protocol.

On Monday, former state education minister and Maheshwaram sitting MLA Sabitha Indra Reddy staged a sit-in during the distribution of cheques for Bonalu festival alleging gross violation of protocol. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader was present during the distribution of the cheques. She questioned the executive officer, who had earlier ignored her and instead requested Congress Maheshwaram in-charge Kichannagari Lakshma Reddy to join the meeting.

In his letter, KTR also He pointed out specific instances of protocol violations, including the distribution of welfare scheme checks, such as Kalyana Lakshmi, by Congress leaders instead of the local MLAs, and development works. He cited constituencies like Huzurabad, Maheshwaram, and Asifabad as examples where local Congress leaders or defeated candidates are acting as if they are the elected representatives.

KTR also alleged that threats from government leaders have coerced officials into following these undemocratic directives. “Rama Rao urged the Speaker to use his authority to protect the rights and protocol of legislative members, regardless of party affiliations. He called for immediate orders to be issued to the Chief Secretary and all district collectors to ensure that the protocol for BRS MLAs is respected and maintained. He warned that if these issues are not addressed promptly, they will be raised during the upcoming assembly meetings,” said a statement from his office.