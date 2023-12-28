Telangana govt’s 6 guarantees: Over 7L applications received on first day

Hyderabad: More than 7.46 lakh applications were received across Telangana on Thursday, the first day of the state government’s public outreach programme Praja Palana to receive applications for implementation of six guarantees.

According to Chief Secretary Santi Kumari, a total of 7,46,414 applications were received across the state. While 2,88,711 applications were received in rural areas, 4,57,703 applications were received in urban areas including the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The Chief Secretary held a tele-conference with the District Collectors to review the conduct of Praja Palana and directed that at every counter, application forms for six guarantees should be made available.

She also asked officials to take strong action against those found to be involved in the sale of these application forms.

She said those coming for gram sabhas to submit their applications should be provided drinking water and other basic facilities.

Officials were also told to ensure that queues are maintained properly at the counters.

The Chief Secretary said one counter should be set up for every 100 families. She also said that the applicants be provided a unique number for the follow-up. Special desks should be arranged to provide application forms.

Thousands of people queued up since early morning in villages and towns across Telangana to submit their applications to avail the freebies promised by the Congress during the election campaign.

The applications are being received by government officials at 16,395 places till January 6 under Praja Palana, the public outreach programme of the new government.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka launched the programme at Abdullapurmet in Rangareddy district.

The applications will be received in all 12,769 gram panchayats and 3,626 municipal wards on all days except December 31 and January 1, which are general holidays.

Every day, the applications will be received from 8 a.m. to 12 noon and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The applications will be received during eight working days at gram sabhas in villages and municipal wards.

The government has deployed 3,714 officials to conduct the programme. The officials drawn from various departments will visit two villages or two wards every day.

The government has also appointed 10 IAS officers as coordinators for the programme in all districts. The applications will be received from December 28 for implementation of Mahalakshmi, Rythu Bharosa, Gruha Jyothi, Indiramma Indlu, and Cheyutha.

There is a single application form for five guarantees. For the sixth guarantee (Yuva Vikasam), the applications will be received later in educational institutions.

Under Mahalaxmi, every woman will get financial assistance of Rs.2,500 per month while cooking gas cylinder will be supplied for Rs 500. Under the Rythu Bharosa guarantee, every farmer will get Rs 15,000 per acre every year. Agricultural labourers will get Rs12,000 annually.

Under Indiramma Indlu, the homeless will be provided financial assistance for construction of houses. Families of Telangana martyrs and those who participated in Telangana movement will be allotted 250 square yard house sites.

Under Gruha Jyothi, 200 units of electricity every month will be free.

Under Yuva Vikasam, the party promised Vidya Bharosa Card worth Rs 5 lakh each for students and Telangana international schools in all mandals. Under Cheyutha, the beneficiaries under various categories like old age, widows, single women will get Rs.4,000 monthly pension.

Handicapped will get Rs.6,000 every month.