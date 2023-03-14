Telangana: Group-I Main as per schedule, announces TSPSC

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will conduct the remaining recruitment exams, including the Group-I Main, as planned.

TSPSC Chairman Dr. B Janardhan Reddy said at a press conference here on Tuesday that exams would be conducted based on evidence. However, he stated that upcoming recruitment exams would be held as planned.

In light of the question paper leak, he stated that new question papers would be prepared for all upcoming recruitment exams.

Concerning the main accused in the question paper leak, Praveen, who received 103 points in the Group-I preliminary exam, Dr.Reddy stated that while Praveen received 103 points, he did not qualify for the Group-I Main exam. He also stated that 103 points was not the highest score in the Group-I preliminary test.