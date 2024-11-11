Telangana: Groups clash over winner list at Sadar festival, 4 injured

Hyderabad: Four people were injured when two groups clashed during Sadar festival celebrations at Shadnagar of Ranga Reddy district on Sunday night.

Trouble erupted when two groups belonging to different villages in Shadnagar mandal disputed over the selection of winners.

The Sadar festival is organised after Deepawali by the Yadav community.

Both groups went on the dais and started arguing with the organizers. The argument soon escalated to exchanging blows at each other.

Police present at the spot swiftly acted and resorted to lathicharge to disperse the warring groups. Four people were injured in the chaos. Reinforcements were rushed to the spot to prevent further trouble.

Both groups lodged a police complaint with the Shadnagar police. Further investigations are on.