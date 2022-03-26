Telangana: Guidelines for teachers eligibility test released

Hyderabad: The state government’s Department of Education has released guidelines about the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) on Thursday.

The convener of the TET Radha Reddy said that the test which was conducted under the 2017 syllabus last time and will be conducted under the same syllabus this time on June 12.

Aspirants can fill up their application forms online from March 26 to April 12. This is the third State-level eligibility test for teaching aspirants since the formation of the Telangana State. Paper-I will be held on June 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. while paper II will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The result will be declared on June 27.

The test will have 150 marks and its duration will be two and half hours.

The students of the last year of B.Ed and D Ed will also be permitted to participate in the test. The fee for each test will be Rs 300. The aspirants have to pay Rs 600 for writing both papers.

An information helpline desk will be set up from March 26 to June 12 between 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to answer the queries of the aspirants.

The qualifying marks for the candidates were also announced: the OC candidate 60%, BC candidates 50%, SC/ST and handicap candidates 40%.

The authorities have also granted lifetime validity for the TET. Those who qualify the eligibility test once won’t need to appear for the test again. This certificate was valid for 7 years earlier.

The candidates have to provide their full names, date of birth, name of the state, and mobile numbers. The last date for paying test fees will be April 11. The candidates can download their hall tickets from June 6.