Telangana Gujarati Samaj president booked over remarks against Marwadi community

Doshi was booked based on a complaint by a Hyderabad-based activist.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: 12th October 2025 6:36 pm IST
Telangana Gujarati Samaj President Jignesh Doshi
Hyderabad: The Sultan Bazaar police booked a case against Telangana Gujarati Samaj President Jignesh Doshi for his comments against Telangana’s Marwadi community in a recent television debate.

Speaking on the debate, Jignesh claimed that Marwadi traders had amassed over Rs 200 crore in Telangana and were involved in fraudulent activities, such as selling gold with less than the declared weight.

Hyderabad-based activist B Satish Goud approached the court and filed a complaint against Doshi. A case has been registered under Sections 353 (1)(c) and 352 of the BNS Act.

The issue started in August after some Marwadi businessmen attacked a local trader over parking issue. Although the dispute was reportedly settled amicably, it soon turned into a ‘movement’ with local traders staging protests and observing bandh in Telangana against the ‘marwadi traders’ and the alleged controversial marketing and business tactics.

Several local trade unions in districts observed a complete bandh during the peak of the ‘Marwadi Go Back’ campaign.

