Telangana Gulf JAC chief receives Shramashakti award for migrant worker welfare

Hyderabad: P Swadhesh, president of the Telangana Gulf Joint Action Committee (JAC), received the Shramashakti award from the state government on Friday, May 1, on the occasion of International Labour Day.

Nirmal District Collector Bhavesh Mishra presented the award to Swadhesh in recognition of his work for the welfare of migrant labourers from Telangana.

Speaking at the event, dignitaries praised the work being done for migrant workers and their families through the Pravasi Mitra Labour Union.

They highlighted Swadhesh’s efforts on issues specific to Gulf workers, including accident insurance and the enforcement of labour laws, calling it a model for other social activists to follow.

Swadesh expresses gratitude

Accepting the award, Swadhesh said he was proud to receive it from District Collector Bhavesh Mishra and Assistant Labour Commissioner Ippa Muthyam Reddy, and dedicated it to the migrant workers whose cause the union champions.

He pledged that the fight for worker welfare would continue with greater intensity.