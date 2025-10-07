Telangana Gurukul student dies under suspicious circumstances

While the school administration claimed that Vivek, a Class 8 student died after accidentally getting entangled in a rope around his neck, the student's family claimed that their child was murdered.

Telangana Gurukul student dies under suspicious circumstances in Siddipet district.

Hyderabad: The suspicious death of a Class 8 student studying in Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS) in Siddipet district on Tuesday, has sparked protest by the victim’s family members and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) workers who demanded justice for the bereaved family.

Vivek, who has been a student at the Social Welfare Boys’ Gurukul School at Jillellagadda in Husnabad mandal of Siddipet district, under suspicious circumstances on Tuesday, October 7.

The teachers reportedly said that Vivek, a native of Nangunur mandal in Siddipet district, died after accidentally getting entangled in a rope around his neck while playing in the hostel’s corridor.

The student’s father Satyanarayana said that he dropped Vivek off at the hostel on Monday morning after the Dussehra holidays ended.

However, Satyanarayana reportedly alleged that the teachers called him and said that his son had been beaten up, and that they asked him to come to the school. On reaching the school, the family members were devastated after finding their child in a lifeless condition.

The road near the school was blocked by protesters who questioned the negligence on part of the school administration and demanded justice for Vivek.

The higher-ups from Siddipet police commissionerate reached the spot and assured the protestors that the cause of the boy’s death will be ascertained.

“Our personnel took photographs at the crime scene and screened the spot for evidence. We have not ruled out murder. We are investigating the case with utmost fairness,” a senior police officer assured the protestors.

Vivek’s mortal remains have been sent for post-mortem and investigation is underway.

The officials of TGSWREIS couldn’t be reached for a comment on Tuesday.

