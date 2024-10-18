Telangana: Guv appoints vice chancellors of 9 state universities

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Friday, October 18 appointed Vice Chancellors for nine State universities.

The Governor, who is the Chancellor of the State universities, appointed Prof Kumar Moglaram as the Vice Chancellor of the prestigious Osmania University, Hyderabad.

Prof G.N. Srinivas has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor of Palamuru University, Mahabubnagar, Prof Pratap Reddy the Vice Chancellor of Kakatiya University, Warangal, Prof Umesh Kumar as the Vice Chancellor of Satavahana University, Karimnagar, Prof Nityananda Rao as Vice Chancellor of Telugu University, Hyderabad and Prof Altaf Hussain as Vice Chancellor of the Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda.

The other Vice Chancellors appointed are Prof Yadagiri Rao of Telangana University, Nizamabad), Prof Aldas Janaiah of Prof. Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University, Hyderabad, and Prof Raji Reddy of the Sri Konda Laxman Telangana Horticultural University.

On May 21, the state government appointed senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers as in-charge Vice Chancellors of the state universities. The officials holding key posts in the government were appointed as in-charges as existing Vice-Chancellors demitted their office.

The government had invited applications for the posts of regular Vice-Chancellors. A total of 1,382 applications were received from 312 teachers. Most of them applied to multiple universities. Search Committees were also constituted to expedite the process of appointing regular vice-chancellors. The committees, comprising a representative from the university concerned, the University Grants Commission, and the state government went through the applications and recommended three names for each VC post.

The Committees submitted the lists to the Governor, who then appointed Vice Chancellors. Chief minister A. Revanth Reddy had announced after assuming office in December last year that he would not keep the posts of Vice Chancellors pending for years like the previous government.