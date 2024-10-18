Telangana: Group-I aspirants move SC after HC dismisses plea

Hyderabad: After the High Court struck down the plea of Group-I aspirants seeking the Group-I mains exam to be rescheduled, the petitioners approached the Supreme Court on Friday, October 18, seeking the quashing of GO 29.

The Supreme Court will be hearing the matter for Monday, October 21.

Submitting before the top court that the petitioners were at a loss due to GO 29, the counsel of the petitioners informed the bench that despite the petitioners demanding the state government to implement GO 55 which was issued in 2022, the state government wasn’t listening to their pleas.

The counsel of the petitioners informed the Supreme Court bench that the petitioners were being detained in police stations for protesting their demands.

GO 29 was issued in February 2024, in place of GO 55 which was issued with regard to the reservations of persons with disabilities (PWD) in 2022.

The Group-I aspirants contended that as per GO 29, those candidates securing more marks than the general category candidates will be treated as unreserved, which will do injustice to persons with disabilities.

In support of the reservation for PWDs, some petitioners have approached the High Court to stall the Group-I mains exam. As the High Court struck down their plea on Friday, the petitioners approached the Supreme Court.