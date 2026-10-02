Telangana Guv, CM pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on birth anniversary

Mahatma Gandhi memorial is located at Bapu Ghat, at the confluence of the Musi and Esi rivers.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:
Telangana Guv, CM pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on birth anniversary
Telangana Guv, CM pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on birth anniversary

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, his Cabinet colleagues and other leaders paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birtth anniversary at the Bapu Ghat here on Friday, October 2.

Mahatma Gandhi memorial is located at Bapu Ghat, at the confluence of the Musi and Esi rivers. The ashes of Gandhiji were immersed here in 1948.

The governor and the chief minister inaugurated a digital museum at the Bapu Ghat.

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An all-faith prayer was conducted on the occasion.

Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar and was assassinated on January 30, 1948, in Delhi.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:

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