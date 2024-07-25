Telangana hailed for matching Budget allocation for minority welfare with Centre

Hyderabad: The Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMRIES) has praised the state’s budget allocation for minority welfare equalling that of central government’s allocation.

Mohammed Faheemuddin Qureshi, vice-chairman and president of TMRIES, commended Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy and deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu for proposing Rs 3,000 crore for minority welfare in the state budget on Thursday.

Qureshi highlighted that the Union budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, allocated only Rs 3,183 crore for minority welfare across the entire nation.

He criticised the stagnation of the central budget allocation for minorities over the years. “If we add the minority budget of Congress-ruled states like Telangana, Karnataka, and Himachal Pradesh, it would be three times the budget of the Central Ministry of Minority Affairs,” Qureshi added.