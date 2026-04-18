Telangana Haj Committee gears up for May 4 departures from Hyderabad

This year, the committee has introduced a Haj package of about 25 to 30 days where pilgrims will stay in Makkah for 20 to 25 days and in Madinah for four to five days.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 18th April 2026 11:46 pm IST
Muslim pilgrims perform Tawaf around the Holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Makkah
Pilgrims perform Tawaf around the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Makkah. Photo: @HajMinistry/X

Hyderabad: As the first batch of Indian pilgrims arrived in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, April 18, the Telangana Haj Committee has begun preparations for those departing for the pilgrimage from Hyderabad Airport from May 4.

A total of 6,660 pilgrims from Telangana are scheduled to travel this year from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA). The number is likely to rise as 2,500 applicants are on the waiting list, State Haj Committee Chairman Syed Ghulam Afzal Biabani told Deccan Chronicle.

Worshippers will be provided with transit accommodation at the Haj House flight booking and boarding passes, smart watches, baggage screening, luggage check-in, medical care, vaccination, security arrangements, transport from Haj House to RGIA and customs clearance on arrival. A 24/7 control room will also be set up at the State Haj Committee office.

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He also said that this year, the committee has introduced a Haj package of about 25 to 30 days. “Pilgrims will stay in Makkah for 20 to 25 days and in Madinah for four to five days,” he said, adding, “Flights for this package are scheduled between May 19 and May 21. Return flights from Madinah to Hyderabad are between June 13 and June 18.”

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 18th April 2026 11:46 pm IST

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