Telangana Haj committee receives 9011 applications

Hyderabad: The Telangana Haj committee has received 9,011 applications for this year’s pilgrimage, with 861 still awaiting approval.

According to reports, 1,631 applications from the waiting list have been approved and the deadline for payment is December 16.

Applicants are instructed to submit their forms and necessary documents by December 18.

For the Qurrah process, the deadline for depositing the second instalment is also on December 16. The Mehram quota application process ended on Monday, with December 11 set as the final date for submitting forms and documents.

Applicants under the Mehram quota are required to provide a mandatory relationship document.

The quota for the 2024 Hajj pilgrimage for Telangana is 2,885 pilgrims. Saudi Arabia has allotted a total quota of 1,75,025 pilgrims from India for the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage.