Telangana Haj Committee to refund Rs 10,000 fuel fee to pilgrims

Hyderabad: The Telangana Haj Committee on Friday announced that it will refund the Rs 10,000 fuel surcharge paid by pilgrims who undertook the Haj pilgrimage in 2026.

In a statement, Telangana Haj Committee Chairperson Syed Ghulam Afzal Biyabani said the Haj Committee of India (HCoI) had directed all selected pilgrims to pay the additional amount towards differential airfare due to increased aviation fuel and travel costs.

Pilgrims who have not yet paid the additional charge must deposit the amount directly with the Hajj Committee of India in accordance with Circular No. 42, he said.

What is Circular No. 42?

Circular No. 42, issued by the Haj Committee of India, pertains to the payment of differential airfare for Hajj pilgrims. The circular requires selected pilgrims to pay an additional Rs. 10,000 per person to offset higher airline fuel and travel expenses. Those who have not yet deposited the amount have been instructed to do so as per the guidelines issued by the HCoI.

However, as assured by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the Telangana government will bear the additional financial burden and reimburse the Rs. 10,000 fuel surcharge to all Haj pilgrims from the state who performed Haj in 2026. The refund will be processed through the Telangana Haj Committee after the required formalities are completed.