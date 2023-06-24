Telangana: Hall tickets for Group IV exam to be out on June 24

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will be releasing the hall tickets for the Group-IV services recruitment exam on Saturday

Candidates can be downloaded their hall tickets from the website from June 24.

The recruitment exam for Group IV vacancies is scheduled for July 1 and the hall tickets can be downloaded till 45 minutes prior to the commencement of the test.

On Friday, the Telangana State Public Service Commission advised the candidates to download hall tickets in advance and avoid the last-minute rush.

There has been an unprecedented increase in the number of applications for recruitment on Group IV openings in Telangana.

The Public Service Commission has set January 30 as the last date for the submission of applications for recruitment to Group IV vacancies.

Recruitments are being made on a total of 8,039 openings under Group IV and the Commission has issued an amended notification with 141 more openings. After this, the total number of Group IV openings increased to 8180.