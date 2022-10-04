Telangana: Hanamkonda Bhadrakali temple gets Rs 20 crore grant from state govt

Hyderabad: Telangana government on Tuesday announced a grant of Rs 20 crore for the old Bhadrakali temple in Hanamkonda district for constructing its ‘Maadaveedhulu’ or the temple streets where the holy chariot yatras are conducted.

On Monday, a (G.O.Rt. No. 290) order was released in this regard.

In order to build the ‘Maadaveedhulu,’ the Hanamkonda District Collector estimated that Rs 30 crore would be required. He urged the government to approve and provide the funds in light of the temple’s impending “Shakambari Ustavalu”.

Following this, the government authorised the use of the Special Development Fund (SDF) to the tune of Rs 20 crore, and the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) also stepped up to contribute Rs 10 crore to the same.

Following the directive, the district collector, Hanamkonda, will now take action to halt the construction after consulting with the Endowment Department and the SDF funds will be released depending on the progress of works, the order said.

“With a budget of Rs 10 crore, a nine-story Rajagopuram will also be built for the temple, and the Maadaveedhulu’s construction would make it easier for VIPs, senior citizens, and those with disabilities to go to the temple in their cars. The residents of greater Warangal are receiving it as a Dasara gift,” said MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar.

For the construction of the temple, the authorities had previously created a thorough project report (DPR).

Sheshu, the main priest of the Bhadrakali Temple, said that the building of the Maadaveedhulu and Rajagopuram would aid in the temple’s completion. Sheshu stated that after the Rajagopuram is finished, it would be visible from every area of the larger Warangal metropolis.

In 2016, chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao visited the Bhadrakali temple and gave the goddess a golden crown valued at Rs 3.65 crore.